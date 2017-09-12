New Apple TV will come with 4K and HDR support

Apple has revealed that the new edition of its Apple TV service will boast 4K and HDR support.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services announced tonight at the #AppleEvent the unveiling of its brand new range of products and services, that Apple TV4K HDR will bring with it sharp, crisp images, richer, more true-to-life colours, and far greater detail in both dark and bright scenes.

Apple TV 4K HDR is built on the groundbreaking A10X Fusion chip — the same chip that powers iPad Pro.

iTunes users will have titles, including content from Netflix, which are currently available in HDR, bumped up to 4K HDR when the new versions become available.Bring the magic of the cinema straight to your living room with the new Apple TV 4K,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

For those with 4K TV’s, the service will automatically detect a 4K TV’s capabilities to optimise setup for the best quality picture.

Tell Siri to find 4K HDR shows

Siri has been updated to easily find movies and TV shows in the highest picture quality across your apps, so all you’ll have to do is command her to do so, e.g “show me movies in 4K”.

Airplay 2

Later this year, Apple will introduce Airplay 2 support, allowing Apple TV to control multiple AirPlay 2-compatible speakers as well as your home theatre speakers.

“Apple TV goes beyond entertainment to help deliver on Apple’s vision of the smart home. Since Apple TV is always at home, it’s perfectly suited to act as a home hub for all of your HomeKit accessories, enabling remote access as well as automated control (e.g., automatically turning on the lights at sunset),” the company said.

There’s no word yet on whether Apple TV 4K will be heading to South Africa.