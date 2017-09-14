DOOM and Wolfenstein II are coming to the Nintendo Switch

If you’re a Switch owner and the influx of family friendly fare has had you itching to just pick up a virtual gun and unleash hell, rejoice!

Nintendo’s new console is about to get some shooters. Some bloody violent ones.

Bethesda has announced that both DOOM and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus are set to land on the Nintendo Switch.

DOOM (which saw release on Xbox One, PS4 and PC last year) is locked and loaded for ‘holiday season 2017’, which essentially means it’ll be out this Christmas. If you’ve never played it, you’re in for a treat – our hyper critical writer, Clinton Matos, reviewed it when it came out and it was one of his favourite games of 2016.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – which was announced at Bethesda’s E3 keynote this year – is out on PS4, XBOX and PC next month, but Switch owners will have to wait a bit if they want to visit a world of pain on Nazi scum. Bethesda says that the game will only become available for the Switch in 2018.

On top of the two shooters primed for the Switch, Bethesda has also announced the release date for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the Switch; players will be able to get their hands on that on 17th November this year.

It’s great to see Nintendo’s new console being shown some love from third party developers – something the Wii U could really have done with – and all this good news goes some way towards dispelling the notion that all the Switch will be getting is new Nintendo titles and last gen ports.

Incidentally, EA’s football (it’s called football because you use your foot to kick a ball) sim FIFA 18 is out on the Switch this month. From the noises being made by fans who’ve visited Nintendo’s pop up stall in Sandton, it may very well be worth investing in.