Free State municipalities facing dark days as Eskom threatens bulk power cuts

Seven municipalities in the Free State are facing bulk power cuts from Eskom because of the debt they owe the power utility.

Eskom served notices to the Nala (Wesselsbron), Moqhaka (Kroonstad), Dihlabeng (Bethlehem) and Nketoana (Reitz), Mantsopa (Ladybrand), Masilonyana (Winburg) and Tokologo (Boshoff) municipalities, notifying them that power cuts would begin from 27th September.

Collectively, Free State municipalities owe Eskom almost R5 billion.

Yesterday Eskom announced it was postponing bulk power cuts in three Eastern Cape municipalities to give them extra time to make payment arrangements.

Advert

The Free State owes the biggest chunk of the total national R7.8 billion municipal debt owed to Eskom.