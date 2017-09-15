WhatsApp testing feature that deletes messages on sender and receiver’s side

Most of us have made the blunder of sending a message to the wrong person on WhatsApp, or sending a message filled with typos. Soon, you’ll be able to fix that.

According to WABetainfo, a site dedicated to all things WhatsApp beta, the instant messaging site is testing the “Delete for Everyone” feature.

When you send and subsequently delete the message (we assume there will be a limited time in which you can do this) you’ll be notified of this in a new notifications section, which is part of the new beta.

WABetainfo didn’t indicate how long the beta would run and when the feature will be available publicly, but we’re certain many users will appreciate it once it’s added to WhatsApp official updates.