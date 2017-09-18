Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is now the most played game on Steam

Chicken dinner is apparently the meal of choice for gamers following the news that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has set a new record.

That record is for all-time concurrent players.

Early in the weekend the early-access game knocked Valve’s own Dota 2 off of the top spot for most concurrent players.

At time of writing the peak concurrent players in PUBG clocked in at 1.3 million gamers. Dota 2 meanwhile only peaked at 748 347 players and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive attracted 684 573 players.

This record comes just a week after PUBG reached the milestone of one million concurrent players.

Statistics on Steam Spy reveal that there are over 11 million PUBG owners with average play time clocking in at 43 minutes. Dota 2 does have more players but average playtime only comes in at four minutes.

PUBG is set for full release on PC later this year with an Xbox One version coming in 2018.

Not bad for a game that started life as a mod for ARMA 2.