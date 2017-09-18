Put all your Mario amiibos in this 3D printed Warp Pipe display

If you have a large amiibo collection you’ve most likely looked for an interesting way to display them aside from simply lining them up on a shelf. If you have access to a 3D printer, we may have the answer for you.

This design by Davey West holds six amiibos with the familiar design of the Warp Pipe from Mario. Each pipe is the right size to hold onto the base of an amiibo, and they slot into a printed plate to hold them together.

To make your own you’ll need the files from Thingiverse. Thanks to the simplicity of the print you won’t need to do any painting if you have some appropriate green filament.

If that doesn’t do it for you, there’s a another Mario-themed, 3D printed display stand out there. This one takes the form of Bowser’s castle and can only house five amiibos.

It’s also much larger and doesn’t work as well as this Warp Pipe design if you want to print it out multiple times for a sizeable collection. Maybe mix and match the two to your needs.