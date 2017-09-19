Cape Town installs 71 water shedding devices on wasters’ properties

The City of Cape Town has installed 71 water management devices on the properties of the cities biggest water wasters.

Dam storage levels are slightly up and currently at 37.5%, with useable water at 27.5%.

“This forms part of our ongoing efforts to forcibly reduce the water usage of excessive users who are placing their own interests above those of Team Cape Town. It is clear that almost one in two users are adhering to the restriction of 87 litres per person per day, but a large percentage of the rest of the water users are seemingly not bothered by the restrictions or the higher water tariffs,” said MMC for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg.

Drought efforts continue to be centred around two key thrusts: being to reduce water usage to 500 million litres per day of collective consumption through various interventions, while at the same time bringing on board an additional emergency supply of 500 million litres per day to see the city through as much of summer 2017/18 as possible.

Last week the Western Cape provincial government received R74 million for drought relief efforts from the national government.

The city reminded residents to reduce water flow on their property through adjusting their private stopcocks or water control taps.