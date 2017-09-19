[Press Release] Attacq and LaunchLab Smart Cities Innovation Platform

The annual Attacq Smart Cities Innovation Pitching Platform has officially opened for 2017. Aspiring entrepreneurs now have the opportunity to showcase their innovation and develop future-focused technologies that can bring the ‘smart city’ concept to life at Attacq’s flagship property development, Waterfall City.

The platform is for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to pitch their smart city business ideas for potential implementation. The applicants stand a chance to win their share of R100 000 for direct business needs or incubation support to the value of R150 000. The contest is open to all aspiring innovators, from student and non-student communities, and applications will close on 29 September 2017. To enter, applicants will need to develop their solution from concept stage and then prove its feasibility to become a viable business.

Whilst the 2016 challenge called for retail-focused innovations, Attacq has decided to take this year’s challenge up another level. The company has invited applicants to design their technologies for its flagship development, Waterfall City with the aim of enhancing its position as the premier location in Gauteng in which to live, work and play. Attacq is looking for entrepreneurs with solutions that focus on opportunities in:

Location technologies

Transportation

Security

“Black screen” technology

Loyalty

Technology to improve experiences in spaces where people live, work and play.

Participants can submit their business ideas in the format of a 3-minute video pitch with no digital presentations, recorded at participating university campuses across the country and entered through a bespoke pitching platform. The participating universities are Stellenbosch University (SU), The University of Western Cape (UWC), The University of Cape Town (UCT), The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), The University of Johannesburg (UJ), WITS University, Central University of Technology (CUT) and The University of Pretoria (UP).

Alternatively, applications can also be submitted online at the following link: http://www.launchlab.co.za/attacq. Entrants may pitch more than one idea, but only one idea can win!

Michael Clampett, Head of Asset Management: Retail at Attacq says, “Attacq was founded by property entrepreneurs looking to put their stamp on the local property market, and that spirit runs through the everyday business of Attacq. In the dynamic retail environment they felt it was necessary to be part of the change, rather than just accepting change when it came to their world class shopping mall portfolio. The initial partnership between the LaunchLab and Attacq has proved to be very successful and they are very excited to turn their focus in innovation toward the idea of living in a smart city”.

Attacq representatives, experienced entrepreneurs, academics and representatives from the local investor community have been selected as judges and will determine the winning pitch. The final judging event will be hosted at the LaunchLab office, in Stellenbosch, on 16 October 2017.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make your business idea a reality – book your pitching slot today, to stand a chance of becoming an innovative driver of a smart urban development in Africa.