R2K to hold #DataMustFall picket at big 4 mobile network offices

The Right2Know Campaign (R2K) will hold protests at the head offices of MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom to demand affordable data costs for all.

“We remain resolute that our right to communicate – to receive and impart information and opinions – is central to our right to know. Yet far too many South Africans are deprived of the basic right to communicate because of the ruthless profiteering of the big telecoms companies. High data and airtime prices place this right out of reach of the country’s poor,” R2K said.

The protests will be held simultaneously at 10am in Midrand, Centurion, Sandton and Randburg at the respective mobile network’s offices.

R2K will present the following demands: