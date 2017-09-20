JoziHub announces events for next week

Tech heads, entrepreneurs, startups and digital creatives have been spoilt for choice this month.

September has seen both LeaderEx and the fantastic Fak’ugesi Digital Innovation Festival take place in Johannesburg, offering networking opportunities, workshops and informative presentations in the digital space.

Now, JoziHub, Braamfontein’s workspace and entrepreneurial hub, has announced a near-week-long list of events aimed at helping startups and providing a networking space. Here’s a list of the events that kick off next week:

The Do’s and Don’ts of Investment for Startups

Tuesday 26 September | 10h00 – 12h00 (Free to attend)

Accounting 101 and Tax for Entrepreneurs

Wednesday 27 September | 10h00 – 12h00 (Free to attend)

React Fest | Facebook Developer Circles Johannesburg

Thursday 28 September | 18h30 – 20h00

Girlcode Workshop | The practice of public speaking

Saturday 30 September | 09h00 – 13h00 (Free to attend)

GDG Johannesburg | Getting Started with Polymer | Mastering Android ConstraintLayout

Wednesday 4 October | 18h00 – 20h36

Now here’s the gravy; as you may have noticed, some of the above events have been listed as free – they are, you can attend free of charge. We’ve reached out to JoziHub about the rest of the events on that list and we’ll be updating with prices (or the lack thereof) as soon as we hear back from them. Watch this space…