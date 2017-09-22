International software firm gives local coders a taste of life as a dev

The local arm of software firm Steltix and codeX Coding Academy recently joined forces to host a Code Bootcamp for aspiring developers.

Six junior software developers from disadvantaged backgrounds spent a full week at the Steltix Development hub in Hermanus, Western Cape getting a taste of what life as an Enterprise Software Developer is like.

“We need talented software developers with the right attitude to build innovative software interfaces. We believe codeX Coding Academy can provide us with a very strong pool of developers that can help Steltix to grow our development team,” managing director of Steltix South Africa, Fritz Hölscher said.

During the bootcamp the six developers used Oracle JET to complete a range of tasks including navigation and routing, as well as network fetches from Oracle JD Edwards application interface servers.

Experiences such as this bootcamp are exactly what aspiring coders need to get work experience, which we all know is vital in today’s working world.

“Having our trainee developers onsite at what would be a client in their future working lives was key to the success of the coding camp,” explains codeX Chief Executive Officer Cara Turner.

The Steltix CEO said that the firm is grateful for initiatives such as codeX which finds and grows local talent. Indeed Steltix uses many local developers for its international projects.

“We are looking forward to working with them to assist with helping the talent to ultimately find a job and build their careers,” concluded Hölscher.

[Image – codeX]