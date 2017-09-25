ANC supporters less proud of their nationality compared to DA & EFF

DA supporters are the most proud of being South African compared to EFF and ANC supporters, according to a survey by Ipsos.

The survey, titled “Proud to be South African”, was conducted from 21st April to 22nd May 2017 among 3 598 South Africans aged 15 years and older.

According to the survey, 63% of South Africans say that they are proud to be South African, down 12% points from 77% in 2015.

“The last two years in South Africa were not easy for many people, South Africans, in general, do not believe the country is going in the right direction, the economic woes are increasing, political uncertainty became a way of life and apart from a few rays of light, our sports teams are not covering themselves in glory either,” said Mari Harris, political analyst and Head of Public Affairs at Ipsos South Africa.

DA supporters show the highest proportion of those saying they are proud to be South African at 72%, compared to 63% of EFF supporters and 66% of ANC supporters.

Those aged 35 and older showed more pride in being South African than younger respondents.

“The younger generation is suffering most from the high unemployment rate in the country and feel that they have to live with many unfulfilled promises made by politicians in the past,” said Harris.

Nation building

Neither supporters of either the DA, EFF or ANC were too confident in government’s efforts to promote national building, with only 36% of the total stating they thought it is doing very well.

ANC supporters have the most positive view (44%) of the ANC led government’s efforts regarding nation building while supporters of the opposition show lower levels, most notably the DA at 29%.

“This could be a matter of differing expectations from government and it is no surprise that supporters of opposition parties are more critical of government’s handling of this issue,” said Harris.

SA’s future

“In the often-emotive question of what the future holds for our next generation, South Africans are sharply divided in their views: four in every ten (40%) are expecting a bright future for children, whilst 43% believe that their future is bleak. Analysing the answers by age shows a high level of optimism from the youngest age group of 15 – 17 years old, while those between the ages of 18 – 34 years seem less positive – with 43% believing the future is bleak,” Ipsos said.