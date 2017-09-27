Zuma still “considering” new SABC board weeks after shortlisting

Almost a month after Parliament elected 12 people to form the new permanent SABC board, President Jacob Zuma is yet to officially sign the board in.

According to his office, Zuma is still considering the recommendation received from the National Assembly of the names of persons recommended for appointment to the board.

Yesterday was the interim board’s last day in office.

The 12 members of the permanent board, including the five from the interim board, are:

Krish Naidoo

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

Khanyisile Kweyama

Mathata Tsedu

John Matisonn

Victor Rambau

Jack Phalane

Bongmusa Makhathini

Kgalema Mohuba

Micheal Markovitz

Nomvuyiso Batyi

Rachel Kalidass

The names were announced on 5th September following a process which saw 363 nominees whittled down to the final 12.

“The President has thanked the outgoing members of the interim board for their service and contribution to the governance of the public broadcaster,” The Presidency said.

The Presidency did not indicate when Zuma might be signing the board in.