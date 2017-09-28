Assassin’s Creed Origins will offer a combat-free tour of Ancient Egypt

While most of the gaming community has been waiting for Ubisoft to set an Assassin’s Creed game in the far East, we were terribly excited to learn that the next game would take us to Egypt.

The country is rich with history and it seems that Ubisoft doesn’t want players to miss out on an interactive history lesson.

We say that because Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Origins will be getting a Discovery Tour mode in early 2018.

This mode will allow players to explore the world Ubisoft has created but more importantly will teach them about the Great Pyramids, mummification and the life of Cleopatra.

Discovery Tour will feature guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists.

To help players focus the mode won’t contain threats and the entire landscape will be open for exploration.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is slated for release on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC on 27th October and we have to admit a deep interest in this game.

With RPG elements, an open world with one of the more interesting histories featured in the series to date and now a chance to fully submerge yourself in that history we’re quite excited.