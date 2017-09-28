Zuckerberg addresses Trump’s bias accusations in blog post

It seems like the world can’t get through one day without Donald Trump sounding off on Twitter.

Not content to hurl threats at North Korea’s ‘rocket man’ on social media, the President of the United States yesterday turned his ire towards Facebook. The reason? Trump thinks he hasn’t been given a fair shake by Facebook and has accused the social media platform of bias against him.

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

This sort of allegation is pretty much in keeping with Trump’s Twitter pronouncements; in the past he’s lashed out at various outlets including CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, which he has branded as ‘fake news’.

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, wasn’t about to take this criticism lying down. In a blog post published this morning, Zuckerberg took issue with Trump’s accusation, saying its his hope Facebook gives a voice to all ideas.

“Trump says Facebook is against him,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don’t like. That’s what running a platform for all ideas looks like.”

Zuckerberg also took some space to defend Facebook and walk back some of the comments he made at the end of last year’s US presidential election.

“After the election, I made a comment that I thought the idea misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of the election was a crazy idea. Calling that crazy was dismissive and I regret it,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“This is too important an issue to be dismissive. But the data we have has always shown that our broader impact – from giving people a voice to enabling candidates to communicate directly to helping millions of people vote – played a far bigger role in this election.”

All pretty dignified stuff, but let’s face it, it’s not like Zuck’s sentiments will have any impact on the views shared by Trump and his devoted followers.