Store your stationery in this Q*bert 3D print

The classic game Q*bert gets some present day love thanks to this 3D printed desk toy with some practical use.

Unlike many of the prints we feature – which act as static props made to look good on a shelf – this design has hidden compartments you can access by popping the lids off of the cubes.

To make your own you’ll need the files from either MyMiniFactory or Thingiverse, as well as a small strip of transparent material to hang the grawlix speech bubble above Q*bert’s head.

If you have the right colours of filament you can reduce the amount of time you’ll need to spend painting to make your model look as good as the test print in the gallery below. Looking at the way the files are sliced, it appears that only the dark green side of the cubes are painted.

The designer of the print, Alan Grier, has given the same treatment to Pac-Man in a geared “chaser toy” which simulates a Power Pellet pickup. We’ll hopefully see more from Grier in the future.