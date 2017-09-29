Striking 10111 employees facing disciplinary action

Striking 10111 call centre employees, who’ve been engaged in protest for over two months now, face disciplinary action if they don’t return to work today.

This is according to South African Police Service management which has asked all striking workers to return to work no later than today.

Employees downed tools in July after complaining over undesirable working conditions and low salaries.

The strike was initally legal, but earlier this month, an agreement was entered into at the Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC), to which both POPCRU — as the majority union in the SSSBC — and the South African Police Service are signatories.

“SAPU [South African Police Union] has been made aware of the agreement and that they can no longer claim protection of a protected strike. Unfortunately, the strike action is still continuing and all the striking employees have been called upon to immediately cease such action and return to duty no later than 29 September 2017 or face disciplinary action,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

SAPS management has reassured South Africa that it remains committed to delivering its Constitutional mandate to ensure that people are and feel safe, and that its employees are compliant with regulations that govern the smooth running of the SAPS.