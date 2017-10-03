Cuphead’s brother Mugman is now a 3D print

Cuphead is finally out and being enjoyed by most people, and the game has even made the jump to 3D printing.

WildRose Builds has created this miniature not of the titular Cuphead, but the second player character Mugman.

As with the game, this model takes inspiration from classic sources with the body being a remix of an existing Mickey Mouse design.

To make your own Mugman you’ll need the free files which are hosted on both MyMiniFactory and Thingiverse.

We also suggest watching the accompanying video which has a timelapse of the entire creation process, from modelling through to printing and finally painting.

If you’re a bit disappointed that this isn’t Cuphead instead, we’re sure the existing model above could be converted with some simple altercations and different colours of paint.