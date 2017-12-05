Your next smartphone might have 512GB of on-board storage

Many of us know the pain of having to delete photos, video and even applications to make space on our smartphones. That dance of deletion might change soon however.

Samsung has announced that it has started production of 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) chips for use in the next generation of mobile devices.

The firm says that the new chips double the previous generation of 256GB chips (obviously) but have managed to squeeze that extra storage into the same amount of space.

While having a smartphone with 512GB of storage is a future we’re on-board with these chips could also be used for other storage solutions. High capacity SD cards for photographers sounds like a great idea as does smaller form factor notebooks.

Advert

Samsung claims read/write speeds of 860MB/s and 255MB/s respectively and says that a 5GB video clip transfer to an SSD should take around six seconds.

“The new Samsung 512GB eUFS provides the best embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones by overcoming potential limitations in system performance that can occur with the use of micro SD cards,” said executive vice president of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Jaesoo Han.

There’s no word on when we’ll start seeing these chips being applied to tech but we’re going to hope that come 2018 we’ll see a Galaxy smartphone with the largest storage capacity we’ve ever seen.

[Image – Samsung]